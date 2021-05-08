Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.75 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.