Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.35% of Macatawa Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

