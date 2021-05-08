Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.25 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,828,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.52 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

