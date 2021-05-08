Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

