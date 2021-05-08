Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

