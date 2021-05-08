Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Matthews International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Matthews International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Matthews International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Matthews International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

