Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FIZZ opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.38.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
