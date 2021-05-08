Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.38.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

