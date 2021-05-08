Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.00 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

