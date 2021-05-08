Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

NYSE RS opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

