Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Announces Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

ATRO traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 361,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

