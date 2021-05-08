ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 48.9% Lower This Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $240,580.92 and $24.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.03 or 0.00584392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

