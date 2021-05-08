Atlantic Trust LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $167.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 164.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

