Atlantic Trust LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC owned 0.13% of OptimizeRx worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.