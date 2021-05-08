Atlantic Trust LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

