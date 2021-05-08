Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 5.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

