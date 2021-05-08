Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

