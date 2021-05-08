Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 85,184 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,184 shares during the quarter. The AES makes up approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

