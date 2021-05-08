Atlas Protocol (ATP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.31 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00249820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 285.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.27 or 0.01182412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00740028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.76 or 1.00322359 BTC.

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

