Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$10.81 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$26.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

