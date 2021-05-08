Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,136 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.