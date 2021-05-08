Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%.

AVGR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

