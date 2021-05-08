Avnet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Avnet stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.