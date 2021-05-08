Avnet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.
In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avnet stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.92.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.