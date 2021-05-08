Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.74. The stock had a trading volume of 610,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,780. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $134,263.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

