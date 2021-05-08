Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Axonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Axonics stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,718. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

