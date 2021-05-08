Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $60,522.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00252448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 406.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.65 or 0.01160268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.00749150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,577.20 or 0.99854059 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

