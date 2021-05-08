Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $38.40 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $330.37 million and approximately $130.08 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $38.40 or 0.00065230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

