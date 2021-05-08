Balancer Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $475.73 million and $90.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Balancer has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $68.51 or 0.00116788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

