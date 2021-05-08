Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BTDPY stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

