Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $2.21 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2,592.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,724,140 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

