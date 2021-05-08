Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $128.56 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $128.56 million and $18.11 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00007052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

