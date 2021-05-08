Berry Data Price Hits $6.39 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and $144,085.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $6.39 or 0.00010975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00246132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $666.34 or 0.01144089 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.28 or 0.00733621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,097.11 or 0.99750842 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

