B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.35 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

