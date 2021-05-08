Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

BCYC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,743.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,922 shares of company stock worth $4,795,806. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

