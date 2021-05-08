Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Big Lots worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BIG opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

