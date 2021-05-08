Bintex Futures Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $84,214.02 and approximately $1.27 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00252448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 406.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.65 or 0.01160268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.00749150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,577.20 or 0.99854059 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

