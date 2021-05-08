BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,204. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

