BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Releases Earnings Results

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. BioDelivery Sciences International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 1,020,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,216. The company has a market cap of $340.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

