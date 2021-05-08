Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Hits $22.23 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $408,982.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.41 or 0.00085007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

