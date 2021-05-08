Bitcoin Private Trading 20% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004420 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $2,436.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.64 or 0.00525881 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00221726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00247784 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

