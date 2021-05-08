BitDegree (BDG) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,655.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

