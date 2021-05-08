Bitgear (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,178.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $34,178.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 295.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

