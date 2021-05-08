BitRewards Tops 1-Day Volume of $184.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. BitRewards has a total market cap of $125,042.42 and $184.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitRewards has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003258 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

