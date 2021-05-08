BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005232 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

