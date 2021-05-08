BitZ Token Market Capitalization Tops $47.59 Million (BZ)

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BitZ Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitZ Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. BitZ Token has a market cap of $47.59 million and approximately $623,662.00 worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.57 or 0.00803710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.95 or 0.09524123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044643 BTC.

BitZ Token Coin Profile

BitZ Token (BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

