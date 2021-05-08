Black Stone Minerals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 8,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,083% compared to the average daily volume of 368 call options.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

