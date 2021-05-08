BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.46.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,307,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $3,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $2,055,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB opened at $8.48 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.