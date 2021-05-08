BLAST 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $56,076.74 and $32.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007875 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

