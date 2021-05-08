Blocery (BLY) Market Cap Hits $6.83 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blocery has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Blocery has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $1.97 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.40 or 0.00788596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,516.12 or 0.09366922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00043862 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

