Blockpass (PASS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,027.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3,027.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00081693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00103890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00779282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,683.61 or 0.09681849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045015 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

