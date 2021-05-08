BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and $605,017.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.